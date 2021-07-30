EOD Technicians respond to a call for assistance

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ARABIAN GULF

    07.30.2021

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet   

    210730-N-YQ181-1113 ARABIAN SEA (July 30, 2021) – An Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician, assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 5, prepares equipment in response to a call for assistance from a vessel in distress in the Arabian Sea, July 30. EODMU5 is attached to Commander, Task Force 50, deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Askia Collins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2021
    Date Posted: 07.31.2021 05:28
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
