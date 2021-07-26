USS Lewis B. Puller Conducts Flight Operations With VMM 162

210726-N-KZ419-1053 ARABIAN GULF (July 26, 2021) – Sailors assigned to expeditionary sea base USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3) place chains on a UH-1Y Venom helicopter, attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor (VMM) Squadron 162 during flight operations in the Arabian Gulf, July 26. Lewis B. Puller is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dawson Roth)

