MANILA, Philippines (July 30, 2021) - U.S. Navy Capt. Jesus Rodriguez, Pacific Partnership 21 mission commander, left, receives a gift from the Armed Forces of the Philippines Veterinary Corps Chief Col. Rubema Candelario, during a PP21 mission discussion. Pacific Partnership, now in its 16th iteration, brings nations together to prepare during calm periods to effectively respond in times of crisis. Each year, the mission team works collectively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Joseph R. Vincent/Released)





**Badge Blurred for OPSEC Reasons**

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.30.2021 Date Posted: 07.30.2021 21:13