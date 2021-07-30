MANILA, Philippines (July 30, 2021) - U.S. Navy Lt. Mendy Fisch, right, Pacific Partnership 21 Judge Advocate General, speaks with an Armed Forces of the Philippines Veterinary Corps service member during a PP21 mission discussion. Pacific Partnership, now in its 16th iteration, brings nations together to prepare during calm periods to effectively respond in times of crisis. Each year, the mission team works collectively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Joseph R. Vincent/Released)

