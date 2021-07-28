This Is My Squad (TIMS) Competition 25th DIVARTY

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii - Soldiers from 25th Infantry Division Artillery conducted a 36-hour “This Is My Squad” (TIMS) competition intended to build strong, cohesive teams through tough, realistic training at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, July 28-29, 2021. The series of physically, mentally, and tactically demanding events put squads from each subordinate echelon to the test, building their trust, physical fitness, discipline, and individual and collective readiness to accomplish challenging missions. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jessica Scott)

