    This Is My Squad (TIMS) Competition 25th DIVARTY [Image 94 of 100]

    This Is My Squad (TIMS) Competition 25th DIVARTY

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2021

    Photo by Spc. Jessica Scott 

    25th Infantry Division   

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii - Soldiers from 25th Infantry Division Artillery conducted a 36-hour “This Is My Squad” (TIMS) competition intended to build strong, cohesive teams through tough, realistic training at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, July 28-29, 2021. The series of physically, mentally, and tactically demanding events put squads from each subordinate echelon to the test, building their trust, physical fitness, discipline, and individual and collective readiness to accomplish challenging missions. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jessica Scott)

    Date Taken: 07.28.2021
    Date Posted: 07.30.2021 21:05
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    This work, This Is My Squad (TIMS) Competition 25th DIVARTY [Image 100 of 100], by SPC Jessica Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army
    Training
    Teamwork
    25thID
    25th Infantry Division Artillery
    This Is My Squad

