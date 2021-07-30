Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VCNO Visits NAVSTA Mayport

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anderson W Branch 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East, Detachment Southeast

    210730-N-KK394-1023
    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (July 30, 2021) Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Bill Lescher speaks with Electronics Technician 1st Class Alexander Fahnestalk aboard the Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64) at Naval Station Mayport. VCNO traveled to Florida July 29-30 to visit Sailors and meet with leadership in Orlando, Jacksonville, and Mayport. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anderson W. Branch/Released)

    Date Taken: 07.30.2021
    Date Posted: 07.30.2021 18:42
    VIRIN: 210730-N-KK394-1023
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    VCNO
    USS Carney
    DDG 64
    NAVSTA Mayport
    Bill Lescher

