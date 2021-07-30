VCNO Visits NAVSTA Mayport

210730-N-KK394-1023

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (July 30, 2021) Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Bill Lescher speaks with Electronics Technician 1st Class Alexander Fahnestalk aboard the Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64) at Naval Station Mayport. VCNO traveled to Florida July 29-30 to visit Sailors and meet with leadership in Orlando, Jacksonville, and Mayport. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anderson W. Branch/Released)

