210730-N-KK394-1023
NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (July 30, 2021) Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Bill Lescher speaks with Electronics Technician 1st Class Alexander Fahnestalk aboard the Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64) at Naval Station Mayport. VCNO traveled to Florida July 29-30 to visit Sailors and meet with leadership in Orlando, Jacksonville, and Mayport. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anderson W. Branch/Released)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2021 18:42
|Photo ID:
|6759939
|VIRIN:
|210730-N-KK394-1023
|Resolution:
|6203x3489
|Size:
|934.77 KB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VCNO Visits NAVSTA Mayport, by PO2 Anderson W Branch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT