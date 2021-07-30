Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NPS Cybersecurity Expert Explores ‘Weapons of Mass Disruption’ in New Book

    MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Postgraduate School

    NPS Distinguished Professor of Defense Analysis Dr. John Arquilla just released his latest book, “Bitskreig: The New Challenge of Cyber Warfare.” The work addresses the true nature of the emerging warfighting front of cyber operations, and what the United States can do to defend itself in cyber domain.

    NPS Cybersecurity Expert Explores 'Weapons of Mass Disruption' in New Book

    NPS
    Naval Postgraduate School
    Cybersecurity
    Cyberwarfare
    Dr. John Arquilla
    Bitskrieg: The New Challenge of Cyberwarfare

