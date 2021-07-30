NPS Cybersecurity Expert Explores ‘Weapons of Mass Disruption’ in New Book

NPS Distinguished Professor of Defense Analysis Dr. John Arquilla just released his latest book, “Bitskreig: The New Challenge of Cyber Warfare.” The work addresses the true nature of the emerging warfighting front of cyber operations, and what the United States can do to defend itself in cyber domain.

