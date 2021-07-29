Fort McCoy LRC provides vital support for FORSCOM Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise, Pershing Strike ‘21

A lift operator with the Fort McCoy Logistics Readiness Center Unit Movements Section operates a forklift July 29, 2021, to load a container on a truck at Fort McCoy, Wis. When approximately 450 Soldiers with the Army’s 10th Mountain Division participated in an Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise during the second week of July 2021, members of the Fort McCoy Logistics Readiness Center team were critical in supporting the effort. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

VIRIN: 210729-A-OK556-185