    Washington Navy Yard base clean-up [Image 3 of 12]

    Washington Navy Yard base clean-up

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2021

    Photo by Elizabeth Kearns 

    Naval Support Activity Washington

    WASHINGTON, DC (July 27, 2021) – Naval Support Activity Washington personnel participate in a base clean-up event onboard Washington Navy Yard. (U.S. Navy photo by Elizabeth Kearns)

    Date Taken: 07.27.2021
    Date Posted: 07.30.2021 16:16
    Photo ID: 6759730
    VIRIN: 210727-N-SN884-1002
    Resolution: 3936x2624
    Size: 8.32 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Washington Navy Yard base clean-up [Image 12 of 12], by Elizabeth Kearns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naval Support Activity Washington
    Washington Navy Yard
    Community Relations
    Base Clean-Up

