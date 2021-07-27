WASHINGTON, DC (July 27, 2021) – Naval Support Activity Washington personnel participate in a base clean-up event onboard Washington Navy Yard. (U.S. Navy photo by Elizabeth Kearns)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2021 16:16
|Photo ID:
|6759729
|VIRIN:
|210727-N-SN884-1001
|Resolution:
|3936x2624
|Size:
|4.99 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Washington Navy Yard base clean-up [Image 12 of 12], by Elizabeth Kearns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
