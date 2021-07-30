Dominican Republic Embassy donates literary collection to IADC Library

Inter-American Defense College Leadership hosts Dominican Republic Embassy Dignitaries during a book donation event on Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D.C., July 30, 2021. During the event, Dominican Republic dignitaries to include Ambassador Sonia Guzmán, Ambassador of the Dominican Republic to the United States; Silvia Vinas Klang de Sobrino, Dominican Republic Embassy Counselor; Morela Baez, Dominican Republic Embassy Attaché and others donated the complete works of Juan Emilio Bosch Gaviño, Dominican politician, historian, writer, essayist, educator, and the first democratically-elected president of the Dominican Republic. To this day, Bosch remains a highly regarded politician and one of the most prominent writers in Dominican literature. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mozer O. Da Cunha)

