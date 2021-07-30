Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dominican Republic Embassy donates literary collection to IADC Library [Image 41 of 49]

    Dominican Republic Embassy donates literary collection to IADC Library

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mozer Da Cunha 

    Inter-American Defense College

    Inter-American Defense College Leadership hosts Dominican Republic Embassy Dignitaries during a book donation event on Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D.C., July 30, 2021. During the event, Dominican Republic dignitaries to include Ambassador Sonia Guzmán, Ambassador of the Dominican Republic to the United States; Silvia Vinas Klang de Sobrino, Dominican Republic Embassy Counselor; Morela Baez, Dominican Republic Embassy Attaché and others donated the complete works of Juan Emilio Bosch Gaviño, Dominican politician, historian, writer, essayist, educator, and the first democratically-elected president of the Dominican Republic. To this day, Bosch remains a highly regarded politician and one of the most prominent writers in Dominican literature. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mozer O. Da Cunha)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2021
    Date Posted: 07.30.2021 15:08
    Photo ID: 6759566
    VIRIN: 210730-F-VO743-4041
    Resolution: 6048x3402
    Size: 4.1 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dominican Republic Embassy donates literary collection to IADC Library [Image 49 of 49], by SSgt Mozer Da Cunha, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

