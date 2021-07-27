Soldiers with the Michigan National Guard train members of the Armed Forces of Liberia on weapons systems using the Engagement Skills Trainer at Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center, Grayling, Michigan, July 27, 2021. Through the State Partnership Program, Michigan has teamed up with Latvia and Liberia strengthening alliances and while continuing to further build and increase the SPP, enhancing mutual benefits of increased readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Eichaker)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2021 13:14
|Photo ID:
|6759384
|VIRIN:
|210727-Z-LI010-1003
|Resolution:
|3000x2400
|Size:
|1.35 MB
|Location:
|GRAYLING, MI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Michigan National Guard Soldiers strengthens State Partnership Program during Northern Strike 21, by MSgt David Eichaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
