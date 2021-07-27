Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Michigan National Guard Soldiers strengthens State Partnership Program during Northern Strike 21

    Michigan National Guard Soldiers strengthens State Partnership Program during Northern Strike 21

    GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. David Eichaker 

    Michigan National Guard

    Soldiers with the Michigan National Guard train members of the Armed Forces of Liberia on weapons systems using the Engagement Skills Trainer at Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center, Grayling, Michigan, July 27, 2021. Through the State Partnership Program, Michigan has teamed up with Latvia and Liberia strengthening alliances and while continuing to further build and increase the SPP, enhancing mutual benefits of increased readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Eichaker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2021
    Date Posted: 07.30.2021 13:14
    Photo ID: 6759384
    VIRIN: 210727-Z-LI010-1003
    Resolution: 3000x2400
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: GRAYLING, MI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Michigan National Guard Soldiers strengthens State Partnership Program during Northern Strike 21, by MSgt David Eichaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Michigan National Guard Soldiers strengthens State Partnership Program during Northern Strike 21

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Liberia
    State Partnership Program
    Army
    Camp Grayling
    Michigan National Guard
    Northern Strike 21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT