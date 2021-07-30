Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSGL Awards at Quarters July 30, 2021

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston 

    Naval Station Great Lakes Public Affairs

    GREAT LAKES, Il. (July 30, 2021) Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Katherine Llanos is presented a Navy Marine Corps Achievement Medal by Capt. Ken Williams, Naval Station Great Lakes’s executive officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston)

    Naval Station Great Lakes

    Great Lakes
    Award
    US Navy
    NAM

