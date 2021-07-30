NSGL Awards at Quarters July 30, 2021

GREAT LAKES, Il. (July 30, 2021) Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Katherine Llanos is presented a Navy Marine Corps Achievement Medal by Capt. Ken Williams, Naval Station Great Lakes’s executive officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2021 12:54
|Photo ID:
|6759345
|VIRIN:
|210730-N-GY005-1009
|Resolution:
|3574x2553
|Size:
|1.19 MB
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, IL, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
