GREAT LAKES, Il. (July 30, 2021) Operations Specialist 3rd Class Justin Patterson is presented an Army Achievement Medal by Capt. Ken Williams, Naval Station Great Lakes’s executive officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2021 12:54
|Photo ID:
|6759344
|VIRIN:
|210730-N-GY005-1003
|Resolution:
|3214x2295
|Size:
|1.34 MB
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, IL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NSGL Awards at Quarters July 30, 2021, by PO2 Brigitte Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
