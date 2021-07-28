Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMRC Host HCBU STEM Interns

    NMRC Host HCBU STEM Interns

    SILVER SPRING, MD, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2021

    Photo by Joseph Battley II 

    Naval Medical Research Center

    SILVER SPRING, Md. (July 28, 2021) Lt. Megan Schilling, a Medical Service Corps officer and microbiologist from Naval Medical Research Center (NMRC) speaks to students at a virtual Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) intern seminar with Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU). NMRC hosted the final week of the three-week long internship, where participating students discussed XXXX with NMRC’s researchers and got a chance to learn about virology, wound infections, infectious disease and various laboratory functions and met with officers from the Nurse Corps, Dental Corps and Medical Service Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Joseph Battley II/Released)

    NMRC Host HCBU STEM Interns

