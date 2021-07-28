SILVER SPRING, Md. (July 28, 2021) Lt. Megan Schilling, a Medical Service Corps officer and microbiologist from Naval Medical Research Center (NMRC) speaks to students at a virtual Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) intern seminar with Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU). NMRC hosted the final week of the three-week long internship, where participating students discussed XXXX with NMRC’s researchers and got a chance to learn about virology, wound infections, infectious disease and various laboratory functions and met with officers from the Nurse Corps, Dental Corps and Medical Service Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Joseph Battley II/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.28.2021 Date Posted: 07.30.2021 12:06 Photo ID: 6759228 VIRIN: 210728-N-OB579-0106 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 5.09 MB Location: SILVER SPRING, MD, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMRC Host HCBU STEM Interns [Image 5 of 5], by Joseph Battley II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.