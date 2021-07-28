NMRC Host HCBU STEM Interns

SILVER SPRING, Md. (July 28, 2021) Gabrielle Blazek, a lab technician explains to STEM interns via video (held by NMRC’s LT Schilling), about receiving the final testing results in the NMRC diagnostics lab during a virtual Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) intern seminar with Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) students. NMRC hosted the final week of the three-week long internship, where participating students got a chance to learn about virology, wound infections, infectious disease and various laboratory functions and meet with officers from the Nurse Corps, Dental Corps and Medical Service Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Joseph Battley II/Released)

