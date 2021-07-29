ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 29, 2021) Damage Control Fireman Adriana Sanchez looks through a naval firefighting thermal imager during a general quarters drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), July 29, 2021. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its second patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple)

