Reapers conclude NATO Air Policing rotation in Iceland

A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron, takes off with the active volcano Geldingadalir in the distance from Keflavik Air Base, Iceland, July 30, 2021. The fighter squadron spent the last several weeks policing the skies of Iceland in support of a NATO peacetime collective defense mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

