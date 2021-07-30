Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Reapers conclude NATO Air Policing rotation in Iceland [Image 12 of 12]

    Reapers conclude NATO Air Policing rotation in Iceland

    KEFLAVIK, ICELAND

    07.30.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Maxwell 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron, takes off with the active volcano Geldingadalir in the distance from Keflavik Air Base, Iceland, July 30, 2021. The fighter squadron spent the last several weeks policing the skies of Iceland in support of a NATO peacetime collective defense mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2021
    Date Posted: 07.30.2021 10:02
    Photo ID: 6758954
    VIRIN: 210730-F-AN818-001
    Resolution: 5869x3913
    Size: 7.13 MB
    Location: KEFLAVIK, IS 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reapers conclude NATO Air Policing rotation in Iceland [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Rachel Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Reapers conclude NATO Air Policing rotation in Iceland
    Reapers conclude NATO Air Policing rotation in Iceland
    Reapers conclude NATO Air Policing rotation in Iceland
    Reapers conclude NATO Air Policing rotation in Iceland
    Reapers conclude NATO Air Policing rotation in Iceland
    Reapers conclude NATO Air Policing rotation in Iceland
    Reapers conclude NATO Air Policing rotation in Iceland
    Reapers conclude NATO Air Policing rotation in Iceland
    Reapers conclude NATO Air Policing rotation in Iceland
    Reapers conclude NATO Air Policing rotation in Iceland
    Reapers conclude NATO Air Policing rotation in Iceland
    Reapers conclude NATO Air Policing rotation in Iceland

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    USAFE
    Iceland
    EUCOM
    Air Policing
    AIRCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT