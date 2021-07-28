FTX Fort Eustis Training

U.S. Army Soldiers of the 1st Battalion, 222d Aviation Regiment conduct movement drills during a scenario-driven simulated casualty event at their Advanced Individual Training Field Training Exercise at Fort Eustis, Virginia, July 28, 2021. From the 28-30 July over 270 Soldiers participated in a rigorous training exercise led by the battalion’s instructors focused on reinforcing their technical proficiency and tactical knowledge. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. George Prince)

