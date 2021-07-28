U.S. Army Soldiers of the 1st Battalion, 222d Aviation Regiment conduct movement drills during a scenario-driven simulated casualty event at their Advanced Individual Training Field Training Exercise at Fort Eustis, Virginia, July 28, 2021. From the 28-30 July over 270 Soldiers participated in a rigorous training exercise led by the battalion’s instructors focused on reinforcing their technical proficiency and tactical knowledge. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. George Prince)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2021 08:51
|Photo ID:
|6758794
|VIRIN:
|210728-A-OH782-413
|Resolution:
|4738x3600
|Size:
|2.57 MB
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FTX Fort Eustis Training, by SSG George Prince, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
