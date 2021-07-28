Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FTX Fort Eustis Training

    VA, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. George Prince 

    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence

    U.S. Army Soldiers of the 1st Battalion, 222d Aviation Regiment conduct movement drills during a scenario-driven simulated casualty event at their Advanced Individual Training Field Training Exercise at Fort Eustis, Virginia, July 28, 2021. From the 28-30 July over 270 Soldiers participated in a rigorous training exercise led by the battalion’s instructors focused on reinforcing their technical proficiency and tactical knowledge. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. George Prince)

    Date Taken: 07.28.2021
    Location: VA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FTX Fort Eustis Training, by SSG George Prince, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

