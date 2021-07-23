IWTC Corry Station Sailor Hones Technology Skills for National Security

210723-N-N0484-0004 PENSACOLA, Fla. (July 23, 2021) – Seaman Emily Hollingsworth, A Belton, Texas native, attached to Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Corry Station onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola Corry Station, Pensacola, Florida, poses for a photo during watch. She will soon begin Information Systems Technician (IT) "A" School and report to her first fleet assignment. (U.S. Navy photo)

