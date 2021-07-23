Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IWTC Corry Station Sailor Hones Technology Skills for National Security

    IWTC Corry Station Sailor Hones Technology Skills for National Security

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2021

    Center for Information Warfare Training

    210723-N-N0484-0004 PENSACOLA, Fla. (July 23, 2021) – Seaman Emily Hollingsworth, A Belton, Texas native, attached to Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Corry Station onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola Corry Station, Pensacola, Florida, poses for a photo during watch. She will soon begin Information Systems Technician (IT) "A" School and report to her first fleet assignment. (U.S. Navy photo)

