210723-N-N0484-0004 PENSACOLA, Fla. (July 23, 2021) – Seaman Emily Hollingsworth, A Belton, Texas native, attached to Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Corry Station onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola Corry Station, Pensacola, Florida, poses for a photo during watch. She will soon begin Information Systems Technician (IT) "A" School and report to her first fleet assignment. (U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2021 05:52
|Photo ID:
|6758705
|VIRIN:
|210723-N-N0484-0004
|Resolution:
|978x1069
|Size:
|256.72 KB
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, IWTC Corry Station Sailor Hones Technology Skills for National Security, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
IWTC Corry Station Sailor Hones Technology Skills for National Security
LEAVE A COMMENT