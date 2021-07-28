Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210728-N-LN075-1058 [Image 2 of 4]

    210728-N-LN075-1058

    ARABIAN GULF

    07.28.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jessica Kibena 

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    210728-N-LN075-1058 ARABIAN GULF (July 28, 2021) – Marines assigned to the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) board an CH-53 Super Stallion helicopter attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 162 (Reinforced) on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) in the Arabian Gulf, July 28. Iwo Jima is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jessica Kibena)

    Date Taken: 07.28.2021
    Date Posted: 07.30.2021 01:54
    Photo ID: 6758495
    VIRIN: 210728-N-LN075-1058
    Resolution: 6208x4139
    Size: 1.02 MB
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210728-N-LN075-1058 [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Jessica Kibena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Super Stallion
    24th MEU
    Marines
    USS Iwo Jima
    Amphibious Squadron Four
    LHD-7

