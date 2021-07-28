210728-N-LN075-1058 ARABIAN GULF (July 28, 2021) – Marines assigned to the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) board an CH-53 Super Stallion helicopter attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 162 (Reinforced) on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) in the Arabian Gulf, July 28. Iwo Jima is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jessica Kibena)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.28.2021 Date Posted: 07.30.2021 01:54 Photo ID: 6758495 VIRIN: 210728-N-LN075-1058 Resolution: 6208x4139 Size: 1.02 MB Location: ARABIAN GULF Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210728-N-LN075-1058 [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Jessica Kibena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.