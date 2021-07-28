210728-N-LN075-1002 ARABIAN GULF (July 28, 2021) – Cpl. Jacob Sahaey, assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 162 (Reinforced), removes chocks and chains from an CH-53 Super Stallion helicopter on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) in the Arabian Gulf, July 28. Iwo Jima is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jessica Kibena)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2021 01:54
|Photo ID:
|6758494
|VIRIN:
|210728-N-LN075-1002
|Resolution:
|6356x4237
|Size:
|980.75 KB
|Location:
|ARABIAN GULF
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 210728-N-LN075-1002 [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Jessica Kibena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
