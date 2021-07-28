Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Talisman Sabre 21 Urban Assault Training [Image 13 of 24]

    Talisman Sabre 21 Urban Assault Training

    TOWNSVILLE, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    07.28.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Michael Jefferson Estillomo 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Alaska-based U.S Army Spc. Michael Swarts (left) and Pvt. Ivan Lopez (right), with 3rd Battalion, 509th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, “Spartan Brigade” provide security during urban assault training at Exercise Talisman Sabre 21 in Townsville Field Training Area, Queensland, Australia, July 29, 2021. TS21 supports the U.S. National Defense Strategy by enhancing the ability to protect the homeland and provide combat-credible forces to address the full range of potential security concerns in the Indo-Pacific. Swarts is native of Greenville, Tennessee. Lopez is a native of Fort Worth, Texas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Michael Jefferson Estillomo)

    Date Taken: 07.28.2021
    Date Posted: 07.29.2021 21:30
    Photo ID: 6758198
    VIRIN: 210728-M-ME993-687
    Resolution: 4746x3146
    Size: 1.88 MB
    Location: TOWNSVILLE, QLD, AU 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Talisman Sabre 21 Urban Assault Training [Image 24 of 24], by Cpl Michael Jefferson Estillomo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Australia
    Townsville
    Queensland
    Urban Assault
    Talisman Sabre 21
    Talisman Sabre 2021

