Talisman Sabre 21 Urban Assault Training

Alaska-based U.S Army paratroopers with 3rd Battalion, 509th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, “Spartan Brigade” maneuver toward their objective during urban assault training at Exercise Talisman Sabre 21 in Townsville Field Training Area, Queensland, Australia, July 29, 2021. TS21 supports the U.S. National Defense Strategy by enhancing the ability to protect the homeland and provide combat-credible forces to address the full range of potential security concerns in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Michael Jefferson Estillomo)

Date Taken: 07.28.2021 Date Posted: 07.29.2021 Location: TOWNSVILLE, QLD, AU