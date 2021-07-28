Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    227th ASOS FRIES and SPIES Training at the 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard [Image 7 of 7]

    227th ASOS FRIES and SPIES Training at the 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard

    EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2021

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Andrew Moseley 

    177th Fighter Wing - NJ Air National Guard

    Members of the 177th Fighter Wing’s 227th Air Support Operations Squadron practice Fast Rope Insertion/Extraction System and Special Patrol Insertion/Extraction System with a New Jersey Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crew from the 1-150 Assault Helicopter Battalion, July 28, 2021, at the Atlantic City Air National Guard Base, N.J. The FRIES and SPIES training helps both the Airmen and Soldiers stay vigilant in the techniques used for insertion/extraction in restrictive and challenging terrain. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Andrew J. Moseley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2021
    Date Posted: 07.29.2021 14:08
    Photo ID: 6756322
    VIRIN: 210728-Z-YH452-1197
    Resolution: 5973x3987
    Size: 3.26 MB
    Location: EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 227th ASOS FRIES and SPIES Training at the 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard [Image 7 of 7], by SMSgt Andrew Moseley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    227th ASOS FRIES and SPIES Training at the 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard
    227th ASOS FRIES and SPIES Training at the 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard
    227th ASOS FRIES and SPIES Training at the 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard
    227th ASOS FRIES and SPIES Training at the 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard
    227th ASOS FRIES and SPIES Training at the 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard
    227th ASOS FRIES and SPIES Training at the 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard
    227th ASOS FRIES and SPIES Training at the 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    New Jersey Air National Guard
    USAF
    177th Fighter Wing
    Jersey Devils

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT