227th ASOS FRIES and SPIES Training at the 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard

Members of the 177th Fighter Wing’s 227th Air Support Operations Squadron practice Fast Rope Insertion/Extraction System and Special Patrol Insertion/Extraction System with a New Jersey Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crew from the 1-150 Assault Helicopter Battalion, July 28, 2021, at the Atlantic City Air National Guard Base, N.J. The FRIES and SPIES training helps both the Airmen and Soldiers stay vigilant in the techniques used for insertion/extraction in restrictive and challenging terrain. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Andrew J. Moseley)

