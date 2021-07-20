Kyle Verrinder from the Naval Surface Warfare, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD) SeaGlide Team presents during the DOD Innovators Spotlight Series webinar on July 20, 2021. (Screenshot / U.S. Navy photo by Gary Ell/Released)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2021 13:55
|Photo ID:
|6756239
|VIRIN:
|210720-O-YX827-245
|Resolution:
|3072x2345
|Size:
|1.15 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Making a Splash: NSWCPD’s SeaGlide Team featured on DoD Innovators Spotlight Series, by Gary Ell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Making a Splash: NSWCPD’s SeaGlide Team featured on DoD Innovators Spotlight Series
