    212th EIS Airmen utilize new technology to bolster communications capabilities [Image 7 of 10]

    212th EIS Airmen utilize new technology to bolster communications capabilities

    OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2021

    Photo by Timothy Sandland 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    Cable and antenna systems specialists of the 212th Engineering Installation Squadron run fiber optic cable on July 29, 2021. The fiber is run through underground conduit with the aid of a technology fairly new to the Air Force. The commercially available equipment uses pressurized air to feed communications cable hundreds and thousands of feet, increasing the efficiency and productivity of these Airmen, while simutaneously improving communications capabilities on the installation.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2021
    Date Posted: 07.29.2021 13:58
    Location: OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 212th EIS Airmen utilize new technology to bolster communications capabilities [Image 10 of 10], by Timothy Sandland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Cable Dawgs
    212th Engineering Installation Squadron
    212EIS

