Cable and antenna systems specialists of the 212th Engineering Installation Squadron run fiber optic cable on July 29, 2021. The fiber is run through underground conduit with the aid of a technology fairly new to the Air Force. The commercially available equipment uses pressurized air to feed communications cable hundreds and thousands of feet, increasing the efficiency and productivity of these Airmen, while simutaneously improving communications capabilities on the installation.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.29.2021 Date Posted: 07.29.2021 13:58 Photo ID: 6756209 VIRIN: 210729-Z-WQ490-1019 Resolution: 3479x4870 Size: 14.48 MB Location: OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 212th EIS Airmen utilize new technology to bolster communications capabilities [Image 10 of 10], by Timothy Sandland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.