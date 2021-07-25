Guardsmen and families attend Yellow Ribbon

Vendors interact with service members at a Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program event July 24, 2021 in St. Louis, Missouri. The Yellow Ribbon program is designed to assist and provide resources for National Guard and Reserve service members and their families throughout the deployment cycle. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Michael Crane)

Date Taken: 07.25.2021 Location: ST. LOUIS, MO, US