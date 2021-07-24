Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guardsmen and families attend Yellow Ribbon

    Guardsmen and families attend Yellow Ribbon

    ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2021

    Photo by Michael Crane 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Vendors interact with service members at a Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program event July 24, 2021 in St. Louis, Missouri. The Yellow Ribbon program is designed to assist and provide resources for National Guard and Reserve service members and their families throughout the deployment cycle. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Michael Crane)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2021
    Date Posted: 07.29.2021 12:54
    Photo ID: 6756007
    VIRIN: 210724-Z-UP142-0066
    Resolution: 2500x1667
    Size: 871.75 KB
    Location: ST. LOUIS, MO, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guardsmen and families attend Yellow Ribbon, by Michael Crane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

