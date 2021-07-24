A cadet rappels down from a UH-60 Black Hawk during the rappelling portion of the Air Assault Course, which is a 10-day course involving a six-mile march, training in combat assault, sling loads and rappelling, an obstacle course and a two-mile run. It also involves a 12-mile road march on graduation day to earn the coveted Air Assault wings. (Photo by Elizabeth Woodruff/USMA PAO)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.24.2021 Date Posted: 07.29.2021 12:46 Photo ID: 6755990 VIRIN: 210729-A-AB123-002 Resolution: 1020x741 Size: 692.03 KB Location: WEST POINT, NY, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sabalauski Air Assault School provides training to cadets, faculty [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.