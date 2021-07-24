Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sabalauski Air Assault School provides training to cadets, faculty [Image 2 of 2]

    Sabalauski Air Assault School provides training to cadets, faculty

    WEST POINT, NY, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2021

    United States Military Academy at West Point

    A cadet rappels down from a UH-60 Black Hawk during the rappelling portion of the Air Assault Course, which is a 10-day course involving a six-mile march, training in combat assault, sling loads and rappelling, an obstacle course and a two-mile run. It also involves a 12-mile road march on graduation day to earn the coveted Air Assault wings. (Photo by Elizabeth Woodruff/USMA PAO)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2021
    Location: WEST POINT, NY, US 
    USMA
    West Point
    U.S. Army
    U.S. Military Academy
    Air Assault Training

