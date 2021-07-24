A cadet rappels down from a UH-60 Black Hawk during the rappelling portion of the Air Assault Course, which is a 10-day course involving a six-mile march, training in combat assault, sling loads and rappelling, an obstacle course and a two-mile run. It also involves a 12-mile road march on graduation day to earn the coveted Air Assault wings. (Photo by Elizabeth Woodruff/USMA PAO)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2021 12:46
|Photo ID:
|6755990
|VIRIN:
|210729-A-AB123-002
|Resolution:
|1020x741
|Size:
|692.03 KB
|Location:
|WEST POINT, NY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
Sabalauski Air Assault School provides training to cadets, faculty
