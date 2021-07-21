Sabalauski Air Assault School provides training to cadets, faculty

A group of cadets, who are trainees, attach their bags for a sling load during The Sabalauski Air Assault School course at West Point July 21 on a field on South dock. (Photo by Ellen Wilhelm/West Point Public Affairs Intern)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2021 12:46
|Location:
|WEST POINT, NY, US
