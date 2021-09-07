Pvt. Marc Rearick poses for a photo on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island S.C., July 9, 2021. Marc was recruited by his older brother, Sgt. Matthew Rearick. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Hageali)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2021 11:19
|Photo ID:
|6755851
|VIRIN:
|210709-M-IG436-0097
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.45 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Brother By Blood and Title [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Ryan Hageali, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT