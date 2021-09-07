Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brother By Blood and Title

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Hageali 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Pvt. Marc Rearick poses for a photo on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island S.C., July 9, 2021. Marc was recruited by his older brother, Sgt. Matthew Rearick. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Hageali)

    parris island
    recruits
    marines
    recruit training
    Ryan Hageali

