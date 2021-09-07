Date Taken: 07.09.2021 Date Posted: 07.29.2021 11:19 Photo ID: 6755851 VIRIN: 210709-M-IG436-0097 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 2.45 MB Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Brother By Blood and Title [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Ryan Hageali, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.