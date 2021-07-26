Talisman Sabre 21

Royal Australian Air Force aircraft No.6 Squadron (SQN) EA-18G Growler, a No.1 SQN F/A-18F Super Hornet and from No.3 SQN, a F-35A Lightning aircraft, fly alongside a United States Air Force B-52 Stratofortress aircraft from the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron based at Guam, during Exercise Talisman Sabre 2021. (Photo credit: SGT Andrew Eddie 464SQN AFID-AMB)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2021 09:30
|Photo ID:
|6755642
|VIRIN:
|210726-F-JC316-2006
|Resolution:
|2055x2861
|Size:
|2.23 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|4
