Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Talisman Sabre 21 [Image 5 of 6]

    Talisman Sabre 21

    GUAM

    07.26.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    Royal Australian Air Force aircraft No.6 Squadron (SQN) EA-18G Growler, a No.1 SQN F/A-18F Super Hornet and from No.3 SQN, a F-35A Lightning aircraft, fly alongside a United States Air Force B-52 Stratofortress aircraft from the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron based at Guam, during Exercise Talisman Sabre 2021. (Photo credit: SGT Andrew Eddie 464SQN AFID-AMB)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2021
    Date Posted: 07.29.2021 09:30
    Photo ID: 6755640
    VIRIN: 210726-F-JC316-2005
    Resolution: 2598x1759
    Size: 1.91 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Talisman Sabre 21 [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Talisman Sabre 21
    Talisman Sabre 21
    Talisman Sabre 21
    Talisman Sabre 21
    Talisman Sabre 21
    Talisman Sabre 21

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    B-52
    U.S. Strategic Command
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    Eighth Air Force
    Bomber Task Force
    Talisman Sabre 21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT