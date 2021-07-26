Talisman Sabre 21

Royal Australian Air Force aircraft No.6 Squadron (SQN) EA-18G Growler, a No.1 SQN F/A-18F Super Hornet and from No.3 SQN, a F-35A Lightning aircraft, fly alongside a United States Air Force B-52 Stratofortress aircraft from the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron based at Guam, during Exercise Talisman Sabre 2021. (Photo credit: SGT Andrew Eddie 464SQN AFID-AMB)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2021 09:30
|Photo ID:
|6755638
|VIRIN:
|210726-F-JC316-2004
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|6.18 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|4
