Relinquishment of Responsibility, 39th Strategic Signal Battalion

U.S. Army Master Sgt. Jason Gourlie stands at parade rest in front of the 39th Strategic Signal Battalion color guard during a Relinquishment of Responsibility ceremony, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, July 23, 2021. Command Sgt. Maj. Carolyn Turell relinquished the responsibility of the unit to Master Sgt. Jason Gourlie, who will serve as the interim senior enlisted leader. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

