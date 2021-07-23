Relinquishment of Responsibility, 39th Strategic Signal Battalion

The 39th Strategic Signal Battalion Commander, Lt. Col. Jared Snawder, listens to remarks during a Relinquishment of Responsibility ceremony, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, July 23, 2021. Command Sgt. Maj. Carolyn Turell relinquished the responsibility of the 39th Strategic Signal Battalion to Master Sgt. Jason Gourlie, who will serve as the interim senior enlisted leader. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

