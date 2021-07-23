Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Relinquishment of Responsibility, 39th Strategic Signal Battalion [Image 10 of 20]

    Relinquishment of Responsibility, 39th Strategic Signal Battalion

    CHIèVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    07.23.2021

    Photo by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    The 39th Strategic Signal Battalion Commander, Lt. Col. Jared Snawder, and Command Sgt. Maj. Carolyn Turell, senior enlisted advisor, render honors during the unit Relinquishment of Responsibility ceremony, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, July 23, 2021. Command Sgt. Maj. Carolyn Turell relinquished the responsibility of the unit to Master Sgt. Jason Gourlie, who will serve as the interim senior enlisted leader. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    Date Taken: 07.23.2021
    Date Posted: 07.29.2021 09:34
    Photo ID: 6755628
    VIRIN: 210723-A-BD610-1153
    Resolution: 5504x8256
    Size: 13.55 MB
    Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Relinquishment of Responsibility, 39th Strategic Signal Battalion [Image 20 of 20], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    39th Sig Bn
    StrongEurope
    StrongerTogether
    39th Strategic Signal Battalion

