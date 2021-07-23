Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Relinquishment of Responsibility, 39th Strategic Signal Battalion [Image 8 of 20]

    Relinquishment of Responsibility, 39th Strategic Signal Battalion

    CHIèVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    07.23.2021

    Photo by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Susanne Hauser, strategic business officer with 39th Strategic Signal Battalion, sings the national anthem during the Relinquishment of Responsibility ceremony, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, July 23, 2021. Command Sgt. Maj. Carolyn Turell relinquished the responsibility of the unit to Master Sgt. Jason Gourlie, who will serve as the interim senior enlisted leader. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2021
    Date Posted: 07.29.2021 09:34
    Photo ID: 6755626
    VIRIN: 210723-A-BD610-1149
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 12.99 MB
    Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Relinquishment of Responsibility, 39th Strategic Signal Battalion [Image 20 of 20], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Relinquishment of Responsibility, 39th Strategic Signal Battalion
    Relinquishment of Responsibility, 39th Strategic Signal Battalion
    Relinquishment of Responsibility, 39th Strategic Signal Battalion
    Relinquishment of Responsibility, 39th Strategic Signal Battalion
    Relinquishment of Responsibility, 39th Strategic Signal Battalion
    Relinquishment of Responsibility, 39th Strategic Signal Battalion
    Relinquishment of Responsibility, 39th Strategic Signal Battalion
    Relinquishment of Responsibility, 39th Strategic Signal Battalion
    Relinquishment of Responsibility, 39th Strategic Signal Battalion
    Relinquishment of Responsibility, 39th Strategic Signal Battalion
    Relinquishment of Responsibility, 39th Strategic Signal Battalion
    Relinquishment of Responsibility, 39th Strategic Signal Battalion
    Relinquishment of Responsibility, 39th Strategic Signal Battalion
    Relinquishment of Responsibility, 39th Strategic Signal Battalion
    Relinquishment of Responsibility, 39th Strategic Signal Battalion
    Relinquishment of Responsibility, 39th Strategic Signal Battalion
    Relinquishment of Responsibility, 39th Strategic Signal Battalion
    Relinquishment of Responsibility, 39th Strategic Signal Battalion
    Relinquishment of Responsibility, 39th Strategic Signal Battalion
    Relinquishment of Responsibility, 39th Strategic Signal Battalion

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    39th Sig Bn
    StrongEurope
    StrongerTogether
    39th Strategic Signal Battalion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT