CORAL SEA (July 27, 2021) The Royal Australian Navy frigate HMAS Ballarat (FFH 155) receives fuel from the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) during a fueling-at-sea in support of flight deck operations during Exercise Talisman Sabre 21. Australian and U.S. Forces combine biennially for Talisman Sabre, a month-long multi-domain exercise that strengthens allied and partner capabilities to respond to the full range of Indo-Pacific security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Vincent E. Zline)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2021 06:36
|Photo ID:
|6755399
|VIRIN:
|210727-N-RU810-1173
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|895.19 KB
|Location:
|CORAL SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|3
This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts a Fueling-At-Sea with Royal Australian Navy Frigate HMAS Ballarat (FFH 115) [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Vincent Zline, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
