CORAL SEA (July 27, 2021) Sailors aboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) prepare to conduct a fueling-at-sea with The Royal Australian Navy frigate HMAS Ballarat (FFH 115) in support of flight deck operations during Exercise Talisman Sabre 21. Australian and U.S. Forces combine biennially for Talisman Sabre, a month-long multi-domain exercise that strengthens allied and partner capabilities to respond to the full range of Indo-Pacific security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Vincent E. Zline)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.27.2021 Date Posted: 07.29.2021 06:36 Photo ID: 6755395 VIRIN: 210727-N-RU810-1105 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 870.08 KB Location: CORAL SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts a Fueling-At-Sea with Royal Australian Navy Frigate HMAS Ballarat (FFH 115) [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Vincent Zline, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.