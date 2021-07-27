Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts a Fueling-At-Sea with Royal Australian Navy Frigate HMAS Ballarat (FFH 115) [Image 3 of 6]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts a Fueling-At-Sea with Royal Australian Navy Frigate HMAS Ballarat (FFH 115)

    CORAL SEA

    07.27.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Vincent Zline 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    CORAL SEA (July 27, 2021) Sailors aboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) prepare to conduct a fueling-at-sea with The Royal Australian Navy frigate HMAS Ballarat (FFH 115) in support of flight deck operations during Exercise Talisman Sabre 21. Australian and U.S. Forces combine biennially for Talisman Sabre, a month-long multi-domain exercise that strengthens allied and partner capabilities to respond to the full range of Indo-Pacific security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Vincent E. Zline)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2021
    Date Posted: 07.29.2021 06:36
    Photo ID: 6755395
    VIRIN: 210727-N-RU810-1105
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 870.08 KB
    Location: CORAL SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts a Fueling-At-Sea with Royal Australian Navy Frigate HMAS Ballarat (FFH 115) [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Vincent Zline, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Australia
    Allies
    Frigate
    USS America
    Fueling-at-sea
    Talsiman Sabre 21

