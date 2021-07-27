CORAL SEA (July 26, 2021) The Royal Australian Navy frigate HMAS Ballarat (FFH 155) pulls alongside the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) to conduct a fueling-at-sea in support of flight deck operations during Exercise Talisman Sabre 21. Australian and U.S. Forces combine biennially for Talisman Sabre, a month-long multi-domain exercise that strengthens allied and partner capabilities to respond to the full range of Indo-Pacific security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Vincent E. Zline)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.27.2021 Date Posted: 07.29.2021 06:36 Photo ID: 6755393 VIRIN: 210727-N-RU810-1025 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 863.41 KB Location: CORAL SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts a Fueling-At-Sea with Royal Australian Navy Frigate HMAS Ballarat (FFH 115) [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Vincent Zline, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.