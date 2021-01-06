Camp Lemonnier commanding officer coins Task Force Iron Gray Soldiers

Capt. Kyle Schuman, Commanding Officer, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, recognizes Soldiers assigned to Butcher Company, 1st Battalion, 102d Infantry (Mountain), 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team for the work they are doing as security forces at Camp Lemonnier, June 1, 2021. Butcher Company and Cutthroat Company both play a large role in the security force mission here on base. Capt. Schuman recognized these Soldiers prior to his change of command on June 4, 2021, in which he turned command over to Capt. David Faehnle during a traditional change of command ceremony.



(U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stock)

