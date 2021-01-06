Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Camp Lemonnier commanding officer coins Task Force Iron Gray Soldiers [Image 1 of 4]

    Camp Lemonnier commanding officer coins Task Force Iron Gray Soldiers

    DJIBOUTI

    06.01.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stock 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    Capt. Kyle Schuman, Commanding Officer, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, recognizes Soldiers assigned to Butcher Company, 1st Battalion, 102d Infantry (Mountain), 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team for the work they are doing as security forces at Camp Lemonnier, June 1, 2021. Butcher Company and Cutthroat Company both play a large role in the security force mission here on base. Capt. Schuman recognized these Soldiers prior to his change of command on June 4, 2021, in which he turned command over to Capt. David Faehnle during a traditional change of command ceremony.

    (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stock)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2021
    Date Posted: 07.29.2021 05:17
    Photo ID: 6755336
    VIRIN: 210601-Z-NS045-035
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.99 MB
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Lemonnier commanding officer coins Task Force Iron Gray Soldiers [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Amanda Stock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Camp Lemonnier commanding officer coins Task Force Iron Gray Soldiers
    Camp Lemonnier commanding officer coins Task Force Iron Gray Soldiers
    Camp Lemonnier commanding officer coins Task Force Iron Gray Soldiers
    Camp Lemonnier commanding officer coins Task Force Iron Gray Soldiers

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DOD
    AFRICOM
    US Army
    National Guard
    Task Force Iron Gray

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT