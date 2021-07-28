Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flexing PERSCO, Accepting Follow-On Forces [Image 4 of 5]

    Flexing PERSCO, Accepting Follow-On Forces

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    07.28.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mya Crosby 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. William Sweesy, 8th Security Forces Squadron commander support staff member and 8th Fighter Wing Personnel Support for Contingency Operations member, prepares to brief simulated incoming members at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 28, 2021. The PERSCO team is responsible with accounting for incoming personnel’s transition at Kunsan AB within a short amount of time. One of the 8 FW’s priority is to accept follow-on forces, with the PERSCO team displaying a key role in their processing to the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mya M. Crosby)

    This work, Flexing PERSCO, Accepting Follow-On Forces [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Mya Crosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Flexing PERSCO, Accepting Follow-On Forces
