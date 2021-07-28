Flexing PERSCO, Accepting Follow-On Forces

Senior Airman Cheyenne Butler, 8th Force Support Squadron customer service technician and 8th Fighter Wing Personnel Support for Contingency Operations member, briefs simulated incoming members at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 28, 2021. The PERSCO team is responsible with accounting for incoming personnel’s transition at Kunsan AB within a short amount of time. One of the 8 FW’s priority is to accept follow-on forces, with the PERSCO team displaying a key role in their changeover to the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mya M. Crosby)

